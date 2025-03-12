‘Torkham Border closure causing irreparable losses on economy’

Peshawar - Former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and leading businessman Haji Ghulam Ali has expressed deep concern over the prolonged closure of the Torkham border for business activities, which has inflicted irreparable losses on the business community and the country’s economy.

Haji Ghulam Ali expressed these views while chairing an important meeting organized by the Sarhad Business Alliance here on Tuesday. The meeting participants noted that the border closure has had significant impacts on the business community, the country’s economy, and its people, as the livelihoods of thousands of people are tied to Pak-Afghan trade in both countries.

The participants in the meeting expressed concern over the closure of the Torkham Border for 17 days, stating that the businesses of thousands of traders have not only been destroyed but also billions of rupees have been lost on both sides.

Former provincial ministers Malik Mehar Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Syed Sirajuddin, former President of the Sarhad Chamber Dr Yousuf Sarwar, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Sharukh Khan, Minhajuddin Bacha, and other business leaders attended the meeting.

The participants stressed that the Torkham border should be opened immediately to alleviate the hardships of the public and the business community during the blessed month of Ramazan, as traders are suffering huge losses and the public is also facing irreparable losses.

The meeting appealed to the government to adopt a policy of keeping trade routes open at all times. The meeting made it clear that leaving border trade at the mercy of bureaucracy and unnecessary policies is a serious blow to the economy and the business community, which is not in the best interest of the business community.

The meeting demanded that the federal government immediately issue orders to open the Torkham Border so that traders and the general public can be saved from further hardships.

Furthermore, the participants appealed to the authorities of both countries to resolve the disputes through negotiations to prevent the business community and the public from facing further difficulties.