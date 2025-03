LAYYAH - Police registered cases against a retailer and an agent for deducting amounts from Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Ramazan Nighaban Package.

According to a district administration spokesperson on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Haris Hameed Khan conducted raids in Chowk Azam area and arrested a retailer Abu Bakar Naseemullah and agent Muhammad Mujahid alias Jugnu for unlawfully deducting Rs500 from the pay draft.

Further legal proceedings were underway.