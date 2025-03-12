UN, US, China condemn attack on Jaffer Express Train

The United Nations, the United States and China have condemned terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

In his regular news briefing in New York, the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said the UN is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

In a statement on social media platform X today, US Embassy in Islamabad extended deepest condolences and sympathies to those affected by this horrific act.

The embassy reaffirmed that the United States stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this time and will remain its steadfast partner in efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

It said Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.

Meanwhile, in a Social Media post on X, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that the United Kingdom condemns the terrorist attack in Balochistan.

H said out thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

China has also strongly condemned terrorist attack on Jaffar express in Balochistan and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism.

During her regular news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said China stands ready to strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan.