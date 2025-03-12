Vehari DPO reviews Key Performance Indicators

Vehari - A meeting to review Key Performance Indicators was held under the chairmanship of Vehari District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman. The meeting discussed crime control, recovery and conviction rates in property-related cases. DPO Mansoor Aman directed that a crackdown on organised gangs, proclaimed offenders, and drug peddlers should be expedited. He emphasised the importance of prompt registration of FIRs and transparent investigations. Cases under investigation should be processed on merit and challans submitted to courts in a timely manner. DPO Aman also stressed the effective resolution of public complaints at the police station level, ensuring better service delivery to the public. He directed police officials to ensure the protection of vulnerable segments of society, particularly women and children. DPO Aman stated that initiatives like Key Performance Indicators aim to improve police service delivery at the police station level, for which all officers must perform their duties with integrity. The meeting was attended by SP Investigation Farooq Ahmed Kamyana and other DSPs and SHOs from across the district.

Vehari DC reviews Nigehban Ramazan Package

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imrana Touqeer, where a detailed review of the Nigehban Ramazan Package, monitoring of food prices, and the Saaf Punjab Programme was conducted. DC Imrana Touqeer directed the timely distribution of pay orders, monitoring of prices of essential items, and a special focus on the cleanliness campaign. She stated that, in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Shreef, the supply of food items at fixed prices is being ensured, and the distribution of the Nigehban Ramazan Package will be completed soon. Under the Saaf Punjab Programme, the city is cleaner than before, and action against encroachments is being expedited, resulting in an improved traffic system. Citizens have been appealed to avoid encroachments and play their role in keeping the city clean.