Wapda awards contract for Hydraulic Research and Training Institute

LAHORE - WAPDA has awarded contract about consultancy services worth Rs116.908 million to Associated Consulting Engineers Limited (ACE) for WAPDA Hydraulic Model Research and Training Institute at Chichoki Malian, Sheikhupura. Duration of the contract is two and a half years. The contract signing ceremony was held at WAPDA House. General Manager (Hydro Planning) WAPDA Dr Khawar Munir and Regional Head North- ACE Ghulam Arif Khan signed the contract on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif, General Manager (C&M) Water Muhammad Azam Joya and other senior officers were also present in the contract signing ceremony. Scope of the project includes establishment of physical hydraulic models construction facility for research/testing, geo-tech modeling facility, hydropower model testing facility, geo-tech, hydraulics, sedimentation, hydropower and computer laboratories, establishment of water resources & hydropower training institute and construction of modern workshop facility, library/ record room and office buildings, hostels, rest house and staff colony. WAPDA has planned to establish its own state-of-the-art facility for hydraulic model studies of comprehensive and sectional models of different components of dams, canals, barrages etc. to meet international standards. The institute will also be available for model studies of departments other than WAPDA as well. Future extension of this institute will make Pakistan self-sufficient to conduct physical and numerical modeling of the requisite structures.