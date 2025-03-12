Zartaj Gul condemns terrorism, stands with security forces

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Zartaj Gul stated that terrorists have no religion and called for a united stand against terrorism.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday, she reaffirmed PTI’s unwavering support for security forces and strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

Gul criticized the current government, claiming that the president, prime minister, and cabinet are products of Form-47 and came to power through a fraudulent mandate.

Addressing national issues, she emphasized the need for consensus on water distribution and new canal projects.

She also expressed PTI’s respect for Imran Khan’s sisters and Bushra Bibi, noting that the party follows Aleema Khan’s guidance.

Highlighting Imran Khan’s imprisonment, she asserted that Pakistan’s most significant leader is enduring hardships behind bars and will not make any deal for his release.