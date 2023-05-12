Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

111th birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Agencies
May 12, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD - The birth anniversary of renowned Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Thursday. Manto was born in Paproudi village in the Ludhiana district of the eastern Punjab, in a Muslim family on May 11, 1912. He belonged to a Kashmiri trading family that had settled in Amritsar in the early 19th century and took up legal profession. His father, Khwaja Ghulam Hasan, was a Sessions Judge of a local court. After partition, his family migrated to Lahore. Manto wrote 250 short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tolah. He died on January 18, 1955 in Lahore.

        

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023