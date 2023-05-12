34th National Games Torch Relay held in Islamabad

LAHORE - The 34th National Games torch relay ceremony was held at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad in a colourful manner.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the ceremony while Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso, Chairman of Interim Committee of Islamabad Olympic Association Rana Muhammad Sarwar, Secretary Rizwan ul Haq, Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Muhammad Abrar, Saeed Akhtar, officials of Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

The IPC Minister handed over the torch relay to Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, after which the torch relay was handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association Interim Committee Chairman Rana Muhammad Sarwar. Addressing the ceremony, the IPC Minister hoped for the successful holding of the National Games and had high expectations of the national athletes participating in the extravaganza.

He said the federal government was making all-out efforts to promote sports in the country. The Pakistan Sports Board would also set up training camps for the preparation of the Asian Games. The torch relay would move to Azad Kashmir after Islamabad. After traveling to different cities, the torch would move to the host city Quetta.

The National Games would be staged in Balochistan after 19 years. More than 6,000 athletes would feature in 32 categories in the National Games. The torch relay for the National Games 2023, scheduled to start in Quetta on May 22 is currently on a trip to all four provinces including Islamabad.