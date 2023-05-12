6,000 wheat bags recovered from hoarders

SIALKOT - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar recovered 6,000 bags of wheat from hoarders during a crackdown in Chaprar area.

The wheat had been shifted to wheat procurement centres.

Later, he reviewed the imple­mentation of prices of food items in various shops in Chap­rar and sealed two stores over profiteering. Two profiteers had been handed over to police and a fine of Rs30,000 was im­posed on others.

Meanwhile, the AC Sialkot conducted verification of the stock of sugar in tehsil Sialkot and directed dealers to keep complete record of stock and sale.