7 leaders of PTI sent to Adiala Jail under 16 MPO

Rawalpindi/ Islamabad-Seven senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umer, were sent to Adiala Jail on Thursday after they were arrested from federal capital during crackdowns by police and other law enforcement agencies.

They were booked by the police under 16 MPO.

Those who were sent to Adiala Jail include former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Secretary General Asad Umer, former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Malaika Bukhari, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, her husband Jamshed Cheema and Falak Naz.

Earlier, police had arrested former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri while putting the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan in GB House under house arrest following the orders of the ministry of interior and the government.

While being transported to Adiala Jail, the charged supporters of PTI chanted slogans in their favour and against the police and PDM.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against the leaders, MPs and supporters of PTI by the police in various police stations. Haji Amjad Mehmood, former PTI MPA and close aide of a property tycoon has also been booked in a terrorism case for torching police picket at Khuwaja Corporation. Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused and his crime partners.

More than 200 accused were held by the Rawalpindi police during crackdowns following the orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. The investigators have also identified the identities of 300 accused through CCTV footage involved in arson, rioting, attacking GHQ, blocking roads and torturing policemen during violent protests to press the government to release Imran Khan.

It may be noted that the violent mobs of PTI scuffled with policemen and pelted them with stones leaving 20 cops injured and damaging 18 cars and public and government properties.

Likewise, the Insaaf Lawyers Wing has constituted an 11-member legal team to provide legal assistance to the detained workers and leaders of PTI, putting them behind lock ups and in jail.

In Islamabad, dozens of PTI leaders and protestors kept surrounding Police Lines Headquarters in H-11 where the former premier Imran Khan was detained by the police.

The mobs set the trees, green belts and tyres to a blaze besides chanting slogans against police and government high ups. The protestors also pelted cops with stones besides thrashing them during duty. In many areas, the mobs of PTI blocked roads for traffic and beat the passengers.

The former minister of PTI Umer Ayub along with a mob including Sheikh Irfan of Adiala Road also led the violent protest around the Police Lines Headquarters in H-11.

A spokesman of the capital city police claimed that police have launched a massive crackdown against the accused involved in fueling terrorism in Islamabad and held more than 80 accused. Of 80, he said, those included those who uprooted railway tracks, torched Tarnol Railways Station and resorted to firing on police.

He said that the public should avoid taking law into hands and the government had imposed section 245 in the federal capital. He said that the Rangers and troops of Pakistan Army have been deployed in Islamabad to maintain law and order.

He said that police have also removed the barricades from roads earlier placed by the protestors of PTI in order to regulate the traffic movement. He said that all the roads were opened for vehicular movement.