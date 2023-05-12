ACS suggests digital technology at FOO can further speed up redressal of complaints

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said on Thursday that Federal Ombudsman Office (FOO) was con­tributing to improving public service deliv­ery and suggested that digital technology can speed up the process of grievance redressal. ACS said this in a meeting with Advisor to Fed­eral Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti who called on him at his office on Thursday.

Saqib Zafar said that rise in number of complainants approaching the federal om­budsman office showed trust of the people and added that institutions like ombudsman office help improve governance within the federal government departments.

He welcomed the establishment of federal ombudsman offices in remote areas for easy access of people to justice but added some mechanism be prepared to further speed up the process and suggested adopting digital technology for the purpose.

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Mehm­ood Javed Bhatti presented annual report of the FOO and added that extending justice at cheaper cost was the slogan of the FOO.