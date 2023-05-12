Action against elements involved in Section 144 violation

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad division Commis­sioner Silwar Saeed directed ac­tion against elements involved in violation of the Section 144 as well as ensuring safety of instal­lations in the division.

She was presiding over a meet­ing of the divisional intelligence committee here on Thursday.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and deputy commissioners (DCs) of three districts attended the meeting through video links.

The commissioner said that the people who would take law into their hands would be dealt with an iron hand. Reviewing law and order in the division, she also directed for issuance of de­tention orders of those who par­ticipated in the protests.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD

A married woman was found dead mysteriously in her bed­room in the area of Millat Road here on Wednesday night. Police said that the victim was identified as 28-year-woman Kaynat wife of Asif, resident of Millat Road area. The parents of the deceased al­legedly blamed her in-laws for the death; however, her in-laws claimed that she strangled herself. Sargodha Road police took the body into custody and shifted to mortuary. Police launched investi­gation after registering a case.

EXPIRED BEVERAGES SEIZED

Assistant Administrator Gen­eral Bus Stand seized over 300 expired cold drinks bottles and sealed the tuck shops here on Thursday. According to a spokes­person, the Assistant Admin­istrator Rana Habibul Rehman alongwith team inspected vari­ous tuck shops and seized the beverages, besides discarding the same on the spot. He said that all shopkeepers and tuck shops owners had been strictly warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items and stern legal action would be taken against the elements involved in illegal practice.

FINE IMPOSED ON 83 PROFITEERS

The price control magistrates dur­ing a crackdown against profiteer­ing imposed Rs117,000 fine on 83 shopkeepers in the district on Thursday. The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, veg­etables, sugar, meat, chicken meat and other edible items in vari­ous markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on them.