Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Akbar Niazi Hospital pays tribute to nurses in Int’l Nurses Day event

PR
May 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) and Islamabad Nursing College (INC) organized a colorful event to commemorate International Nurses Day 2023 with an aim to pay tribute to the nursing community for their invaluable services to the humanity.

A large number of nurses, nursing students, nursing faculty, doctors, other medical professionals and people from different walks of life participated enthusiastically in the event where tableau, songs, quiz, parody skits and poetry segments were performed. The audience learnt a great deal about the profession of nursing from these activities and from the insightful speeches of the management and nursing professionals.

IMDC and ANTH Chairman Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi, Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi, IMDC Principal Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Ahmed, Executive Director ANTH Col (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, Director Dr. Areej Neyazi and Chief Nursing Officer Riffat Farzana along with other top management officials were also present on this occasion to acknowledge and appreciate nurses’ dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to the patients.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Yasir Khan Niazi said nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system so much that it is impossible to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare without well-trained nurses. 

He further added that Islamabad Nursing College is working on increasing its capacity to produce a larger number of trained nurses to help fill the gap of nursing care in Pakistan.

The Chairman and Managing Director distributed awards and certificates among nurses in acknowledgement of their immeasurable contributions in caregiving. The nurses and their management were glad and thanked the hospital and college management for organizing such a successful event for the nursing community.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023