Friday, May 12, 2023
Army, law enforcement agencies conduct flag march in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Web Desk
12:21 AM | May 12, 2023
National

In an effort to beef up security in the capital city amidst the protests erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies conducted a flag march in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The march was aimed at reviewing the security arrangements in the area and ensuring that the security of the city is foolproof.

The flag march was conducted in various areas of Islamabad, including constitutional Avenue, and Rawalpindi.

During the march, the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies reviewed the security measures that have been put in place to safeguard the city.

The flag march was a part of efforts to maintain the security of the city. The authorities have urged the citizens to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The flag march was conducted in a peaceful manner, and there were no reports of any untoward incidents during the march.

The Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Web Desk

National

