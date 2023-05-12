ATC grants pre-arrest bail to PTI MP in terrorism case; 59 other accused sent to jail on judicial remand

Rawalpindi-An anti-terrorism court on Thursday has granted pre-arrest bail to former provincial minister of PTI Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan in a case registered against him under charges of arson, rioting, scuffling with police and terrorism in a protest demonstration against arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan.

The court also directed police investigators to not arrest the accused till May 18 and to provide him a chance to join the investigation.

Separately, the anti-terrorism court has sent a total of 59 workers of PTI to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in cases lodged against them in 8 police stations for their alleged involvement in arson, rioting, damaging public properties, blocking roads, pelting LEAs with stones, attacking GHQ and interfering into police matters during protests to press the government to release the detained chief of PTI. The court ordered police investigators to reproduce the accused again on May 25 for further proceedings.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Hamid Hussain issued the verdicts in the cases.

According to details, PTI leader and former provincial minister for information and broadcasting Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan filed an application before ATC No1 through his lawyers Haroon Irshad Janjua and Shaukat Rauf Siddiqui seeking pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case lodged against him with Police Station Sadiqabad. He told the court that the government is victimizing him politically and requested the court to grant him bail before arrest. The court accepted the request of the accused and awarded him pre-arrest bail till May 18 against surety bonds of Rs 50000.

It may be noted that police booked Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan along with 300 other leaders and supporters of PTI on charges of arson, rioting, damaging public property and setting Metro Station ablaze on Murree Road in a violent protest that broke out after arrest of Imran Khan by NAB in a corruption case.

On the other hand, ATC No1 Special Judge Hamid Hussain also sent 59 other accused of PTI to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand for their alleged involvement in fueling terrorism, rioting and arson during violent protests to vent their anger on the arrest of Imran Khan.

Earlier, the investigators of police stations Taxila, Sadiqabad, Kallar Syedan, Waris Khan, Jalalpur Jhelum, New Town, Civil Lines and Morgah produced 59 accused of PTI before court in terrorism cases and sought their physical remand. However, the court rejected the plea of police and sent them to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.