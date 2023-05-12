Bahauddin Zakariya Express to be resumed from June 1

MULTAN - 25 Up/ 26 Dn Bahauddin Zakariya Express will start chugging again on Mul­tan-Karachi-Multan route from June 1. A spokesper­son for Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division said on Thursday that the au­thorities had taken the decision to facilitate the passengers. He said the train would follow the PR summertime table, add­ing that it runs between Multan Cantt and Karachi city and vice versa. It may be mentioned here that the operations of Bahaud­din Zakariya Express were halted like several other trains after rain-induced floods in Sindh last year.