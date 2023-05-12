Bahawalpur RPO inspects Police Khidmat Markaz

BAHAWALPUR - Regional Police officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed Thursday visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and inspected the performance of the staff. According to a spokesperson for Bahawalpur police, the RPO Bahawalpur inspected the provision of facilities being provided to citizens in 14 fields at the Police Khidmat Markaz. He also inspected the performance of the Tahaffaz Centre established at the Police Khidmat Markaz. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Tahaffaz centres established at the Police Khidmat Markaz across the Punjab province would help in providing help and protection to women, children, transgenders and other citizens who had faced violence, harassment, exploitation and atrocities. He said that the police would continue helping women, transgenders, street children and other people by providing their cooperation with them through Tahaffaz centres established at the Police Khidmat Markaz. Meanwhile, Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) visited the state-run hospital and inquired about the health of a citizen who was injured in firing opened by armed robbers here on Thursday. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that unknown three armed robbers entered a shop in the Sharifabad area lying within the jurisdiction of Sama Satta police station to loot a shopkeeper. “The armed bandits opened indiscriminate fire at the shopkeeper when he resisted their robbery attempt, leaving him in critical condition,” he said. He further said that the robbers managed to escape from the scene. The injured shopkeeper was rushed to the hospital for medical aid. According to doctors, he received two bullets in his body. He directed the police officials concerned to ensure the arrest of the culprits as early as possible. He also constituted a special police team to trace out the whereabouts of the robbers by availing the facility of data and modern technology. Meanwhile, Sama Satta police have registered FIR against unknown suspects and launched efforts to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was underway.