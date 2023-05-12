Bahawalpur RPO inspects Police Khidmat Markaz

BAHAWALPUR - Regional Police officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed Thursday vis­ited the Police Khidmat Markaz and inspected the performance of the staff. According to a spokesper­son for Bahawalpur po­lice, the RPO Bahawalpur inspected the provision of facilities being provided to citizens in 14 fields at the Police Khidmat Markaz. He also inspected the per­formance of the Tahaffaz Centre established at the Police Khidmat Markaz. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Tahaffaz cen­tres established at the Police Khidmat Markaz across the Punjab prov­ince would help in provid­ing help and protection to women, children, trans­genders and other citizens who had faced violence, harassment, exploitation and atrocities. He said that the police would continue helping women, transgen­ders, street children and other people by provid­ing their cooperation with them through Tahaffaz centres established at the Police Khidmat Markaz. Meanwhile, Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) visited the state-run hospital and inquired about the health of a citi­zen who was injured in firing opened by armed robbers here on Thurs­day. A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said here that unknown three armed robbers entered a shop in the Sharifabad area lying within the ju­risdiction of Sama Satta police station to loot a shopkeeper. “The armed bandits opened indiscrim­inate fire at the shopkeep­er when he resisted their robbery attempt, leaving him in critical condition,” he said. He further said that the robbers managed to escape from the scene. The injured shopkeeper was rushed to the hospital for medical aid. Accord­ing to doctors, he received two bullets in his body. He directed the police offi­cials concerned to ensure the arrest of the culprits as early as possible. He also constituted a special police team to trace out the whereabouts of the robbers by availing the fa­cility of data and modern technology. Meanwhile, Sama Satta police have registered FIR against unknown suspects and launched efforts to trace out and arrest them. Fur­ther probe was underway.