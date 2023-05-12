Balochistan IGP orders foolproof security for National Games in Quetta

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the regu­lation, security and other ar­rangements of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Additional IG Police Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Additional IG and Commandant BC Salman Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Shahab Azim Lahri, DIG Quetta Ghulam Azhar Mesar, DIG ATF Munir Ahmed and other police officers also participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the IGP said that after 19 years, a big event was going to be held in Balochistan on the occasion of Na­tional Games, which was a matter of honour for the province.

Therefore, strict and foolproof arrangements will be made for the security of the players and venues in this regard, he said, adding that a joint security plan would be ar­ranged with the management in which the players and fans could face minimum inconvenience.

He said that all possible re­sources would be utilised for the peaceful and successful conduct of the National Games, more than 2,500 police personnel would be deployed for the security and safety of the grounds and play­ers. The IGP said that officials in civil clothes would also perform their duties throughout the city, police and FC personnel to be assigned for the security of the grounds and players, while the army would be kept on standby in case of any emergency.

He said three control rooms are being set up for the security of the National Games, while surveillance will also be done with the help of CCTV cameras across the city. He said that 24-hour monitoring would contin­ue during the National Games, and special cards and vehicle passes would be issued for me­dia and guests. It was informed in the meeting that seven thou­sand official and national and international players from all over the country are participat­ing in the National Games.