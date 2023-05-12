Security forces kill two terrorists two soldiers martyred in Balochistan

Two alleged terrorists were killed in crossfire with the security forces after a group of terrorists attacked a Frontier Constabulary (FC) camp in Muslim Bagh area of North Balochistan on Friday, the military’s media affairs wing confirmed.

Two security officials were martyred while three others suffered injuries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intense gun battle is ensuing between the two sides at the moment. The attackers have been confined to the FC complex

According to the ISPR, a clearance operation is underway.

Details to follow