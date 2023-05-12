Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill two terrorists two soldiers martyred in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists two soldiers martyred in Balochistan
Web Desk
2:30 PM | May 12, 2023
National

Two alleged terrorists were killed in crossfire with the security forces after a group of terrorists attacked a Frontier Constabulary (FC) camp in Muslim Bagh area of North Balochistan on Friday, the military’s media affairs wing confirmed.

Two security officials were martyred while three others suffered injuries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intense gun battle is ensuing between the two sides at the moment. The attackers have been confined to the FC complex

According to the ISPR, a clearance operation is underway.

Details to follow

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023