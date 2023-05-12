BRT service restored in Peshawar

Peshawar - After restoration of normality, TransPeshawar resumed the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Thursday.

A spokesman for the company said that the operation was restarted as the circumstances improved.

According to TransPeshawar, the decision was made following a discussion with the Transport Department.

PTI leader manhandled by mob: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, the provincial secretary of information of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was manhandled by the violent mob on Thursday.

The PTI leader said that those causing damage to public property were not PTI workers and that the miscreants tore his clothes when he attempted to stop them from damaging properties.

Shaukat Ali said that when he tried to stop the criminals from pillaging the public properties, they pulled him to the ground. He asserted that these individuals were attempting to create law and order situation.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai also applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling that the arrest of Imran Khan was illegal. He congratulated the PTI workers, who he said stood with the party leader Imran Khan