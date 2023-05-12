Business community condemns politics  of violence

ISLAMABAD - The business community Thursday condemning politics of violence warned such anti state activities of disgruntled unscrupulous elements would further inflict colossal loss to bleak economy and deepen economic crunch in the country. Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Shahid Nazir, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said that politics of confrontation and violence was not solution to any issue except giving birth to chaos to serve the nefarious design of their foreign masters.

He said prevailing poor state of economy could not afford such political instability. He said it was established fact worldwide that political political stability was pre-requisite for sustainable economic growth, prosperity and development in every sphere of life, said a press release. He said business community was already suffering a lot due to imposition of ban on imports including imports of raw materials which he said slowed down economic growth. He urged the top leadership of main stream political parties to iron out their differences amicably through parleys in the larger national interests.

He said business community firmly believed in rule of law,supremacy of constitution and promotion of democratic system of government.

Meher said Pakistan was carved out after offering tremendous sacrifices by our elders and it was our duty to protect the geographical frontiers, fortify solidarity and cement sovereignty. He said entire business community would not allow anyone to play with the destiny of the nation and safeguard the national interests.

He said business community would continue to uphold the glory of motto of the father of the nation “Unity, Faith, Discipline.”