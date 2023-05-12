'Can deal with domestic challenges': FO responds to global concerns over Pakistan's situation

In the wake of violent protests and messages of concern over the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Foreign Office Friday said Pakistan has "full ability to deal with all domestic challenges in accordance with our laws and constitution."

"We have noted the statements that have come on the current situation in Pakistan and we remind them all that Pakistan has full ability to deal with all domestic challenges in accordance with our laws and Constitution," the FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during a presser.

She further said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — in his meeting with his interim Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi — clearly communicated that talks with terrorists organisations, including the Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would not be held, "as it did not respect Pakistan's laws and Constitution".

In one-on-one talks with Muttaqi, the Foreign Office and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir have turned down his proposal to talk out differences with the banned terrorist outfit.

The FO spokesperson added: "Pakistan has been very consistent. The foreign minister is on record to have said that there would be no talks with the terrorist organisations that did not respect our laws and Constitution. This was also very clearly enunciated in the trilateral statement that came out during the visit of the foreign minister of China and the interim Afghan foreign minister."

“In the trilateral statement, the three sides underscored the need to tackle the security challenges, posing a serious threat to regional peace and stability. They agreed not to allow their territories to be used by any individual group or party, including the TTP and East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), to conduct terrorist activities and actions. This was a joint statement that was a result of a consensus between the three delegations”.

In this regard, Baloch reiterated that Pakistan, China and Afghanistan underscored the need to tackle the security challenges that pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

She added that the three were determined not to allow their territories to be used by any individual, group or party — including the TTP and ETIM — to conduct terrorist activities and actions.

The FO did not agree with reports published in the local and foreign media regarding the comments of the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang that Pakistan needed to put its house in order if there was to be progress, especially on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Gang had not allowed his remarks to be aired live at the Foreign Office.

“Actually, I have the transcript of his statement and not what the media reported.

"I would like to say that Pakistan and China are close friends. The Chinese foreign minister shared his best wishes for stability and consensus in Pakistan so that it can focus on growing the economy, improving the people’s lives, and bringing the country onto a fast track towards development,” the spokesperson clarified.

Regarding Pakistan’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, the spokesperson remarked: “We believe Pakistan made the right decision to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting. It shows our commitment to the SCO. You may have seen the statement the foreign minister made.

"He highlighted Pakistan’s viewpoint on all aspects of our concern about security, economic development, and about connectivity in this region. He also underlined that terrorism should not be weaponized as a tool of foreign policy. You may have also seen the interactions the foreign minister had with the Indian and Pakistani media.”

On Kashmir, the FO mentioned Pakistan’s position was consistent with its long-standing position on various issues, including the weaponisation of terrorism and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“It should not have come as a surprise to anyone. Any statements that have been made in that respect criticising our foreign minister’s statements are just unfortunate and baseless”, she added.

FO said Pakistan was surprised at the tone and tenor of the remarks that came from the Indian side.

“It reflects their frustration when confronted with the truth. We expect all SCO member states to demonstrate a positive approach as demonstrated by Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.