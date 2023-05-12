Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China, Ecuador sign free trade agreement

China, Ecuador sign free trade agreement
Xinhua
May 12, 2023
Business

BEIJING -China and Ecuador signed a free trade agreement (FTA) Thursday to boost bilateral trade and business ties, according to the Ministry of Commerce. The pact was signed by China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Ecuador’s Minister for Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries Julio Prado via video after a year of negotiation, said the ministry. The FTA will help the two sides achieve high-standard mutual opening up, create a better business environment, further tap the potential in trade and investment cooperation, and promote the sustainable, stable and diversified development of bilateral trade, it said. Once the FTA goes into effect, as much as 90 percent of the goods traded between China and Ecuador will be exempted from tariffs, while 60 percent of them will enjoy zero tariffs immediately, according to the deal. China and Ecuador will proceed with respective domestic procedures so that the FTA can come into effect at an early date, said the commerce ministry. The two sides will also conduct further negotiations on areas of common interest to seek upgrading of the FTA. China is Ecuador’s second-largest trading partner. In 2022, the two countries witnessed double-digit growth in trade for the second year in a row, with bilateral trade reaching 13.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 19.7 percent year on year.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Tags:

Xinhua

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023