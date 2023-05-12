China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue significant to region

ISLAMABAD - In a new push to achieve new heights in strategic partnership, the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China co-chaired the fourth round of the Pakistan- China Foreign Minister’s Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on 6 May.

The dialogue marks a significant milestone in the history of the All-Weather Strategic Partnership between the two countries and holds significance for the region, according to an article carried by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

Taking place during the first visit of Chinese FM Qin Gang to Pakistan since assuming office last year, this biennial dialogue serves as a platform for both countries to address regional and global challenges through a collaborative approach in a diverse range of areas of mutual interests.

The Strategic Dialogue underscores the mutual commitment of China and Pakistan to sustain their strategic partnership amidst the growing global turbulence.

The year 2023 has been a busy and proactive year for Pakistan and China as both countries continue to engage in multiple diplomatic and security-related consultations.

This move speaks volumes about both countries’ diplomatic prowess and commitment to regional stability. Earlier, both Foreign Ministers made a significant appearance in India for the SCO Foreign Minister’s meeting. These engagements demonstrate the strategic depth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Last month, the Prime Ministers of Pakistanand China made a telephone conversation.

These multifaceted connections are the ways for the senior leadership to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues and to seek a consensus onresponses to mutual threats and agendas. Strategic dialogue frameworks like these offer the foundation for deepening political, economic, security, and military cooperation, ultimately leading to enhanced understanding and harmonious responses to shared challenges.

Looking to the future, Pakistan and China are interested in extending CPEC into Afghanistan, connecting Central Asian Republics with Pakistan via roads and railways. The growing Chinese diplomacy creating peace in the Middle East and neighbouring regions will ultimately bring a larger difference in the lives of the people in the region.

The future holds much promise for the China- Pakistan relationship, and it remains to be seen how they navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities presented by their strategicpartnership.