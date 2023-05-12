Constitution corner stone of individual, collective freedoms, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said Constitution is a corner stone of collective and individual freedoms. “Constitution is the best document which ensures provision of all freedoms to each citizen irrespective of caste, creed and colour,” he expressed these views while addressing the closing plenary session ‘Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities’ of International Constitutional Convention to commemorate the golden jubilee of constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament House. Paying heartfelt tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for sacrificing their lives for furthering the cause of democracy in Pakistan, he said that following principles and struggle of two charismatic leadership would bring country out of socio-economic challenges. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Zardari expressed his thankfulness and congratulated National Assembly Secretariat for successfully organising month long activities for celebrating golden jubilee celebration of constitution. He said, “ We do not define ourselves through challanges but we are defined how we face challenges.” He lamented that dictators have always trampled constitution but people of Pakistan have always been stead fast against it. Credit for continuity of democracy goes to people.” He also said that Pakistan Peoples Party never took law in hands despite sacrifices offered by three generations. Narrating the ordeals of worst authoritarianism, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party always chose democratic ways.