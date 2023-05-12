Court issues written order regarding indictment of Imran in corruption case

ISLAMABAD - A local court of Islamabad on Thursday issued written order regarding the indictment of PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar issued the written order regarding the last day hearing. The court said that Imran Khan’s lawyers had raised objections against the indictment of the accused but it was rejected by it.

The order said that charges had been framed against the accused, adding that Imran Khan had not answered the questions of the court during the hearing. The accused had also refused to sign the charge sheet, he said.

The court said that it was issuing notices to the prosecution witnesses for May 13, to record their statements. The order said that Imran’s lawyer Khwaja Haris had raised an objection against the judge and requested to transfer the case to any other court.

The lawyer had stated that they wanted to challenge the decision of May 5, and this court couldn’t hear the matter until the verdict on the appeal.

The order further said that the defence also raised the objection to changing the location of the court only one day before the hearing. They had stated that transferring the court location was a hindrance in the way of justice.

The court said that the accused had neither challenged the decision of May 5, nor any stay issued against it. It may be mentioned here that the district election commissioner had lodged a criminal case against Imran Khan in the local court for not disclosing the information pertaining to gifts received from Toshakhana.