Court rejects pre-arrest bail as PTI’s Elahi skips hearing

LAHORE - The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday rejected the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a terrorism case after he failed to appear before the court.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear despite expiry of his interim bail term. Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds. However, the court not only rejected the plea for exemption but also rejected the interim bail of Parvez Elahi due to his absence from the court.

The Ghalib Market police had registered a case against the PTI president and others for allegedly attacking the police personnel during a raid at his house. On May 4, the court had granted interim bail to the PTI president till May 11, after the registration of the case.

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case till May 25. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza conducted the case proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear on expiry of his interim bail. However, Parvez Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds.

At this, the court exempted the PTI president from personal appearance for one-day and extended his interim bail till May 25. The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. It was alleged that Parvez Elahi as chief minister Punjab received kickbacks in four development projects of District Gujrat.