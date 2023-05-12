Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court rejects pre-arrest bail as PTI’s Elahi skips hearing

Court rejects pre-arrest bail as PTI’s Elahi skips hearing

Former Punjab CM gets bail extension in corruption case

Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE      -    The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday rejected the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a terrorism case after he failed to appear before the court.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear despite expiry of his interim bail term. Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds. However, the court not only rejected the plea for exemption but also rejected the interim bail of Parvez Elahi due to his absence from the court.

The Ghalib Market police had registered a case against the PTI president and others for allegedly attacking the police personnel during a raid at his house. On May 4, the court had granted interim bail to the PTI president till May 11, after the registration of the case.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case till May 25. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza conducted the case proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear on expiry of his interim bail. However, Parvez Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds.

At this, the court exempted the PTI president from personal appearance for one-day and extended his interim bail till May 25. The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. It was alleged that Parvez Elahi as chief minister Punjab received kickbacks in four development projects of District Gujrat.

Commissioner for restoration of natural passage of water, new saline drains

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023