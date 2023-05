LAHORE - The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Thursday said that crackdown should be start­ed against those involved in wasting water. He said this while presiding over a meet­ing here. The meeting was attended by officers of Op­eration and Revenue wings. Meeting also reviewed survey conducted for illegal connec­tions. More than Rs 7.1 mil­lion had been recovered from Iqbal Avenue, Nespak housing society and Abdalian housing society.