Dacoit killed, three flee after ‘encounter’: Police

Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
FAISALABAD   -   A dacoit was killed and three others fled the scene after a police encounter in the limits of Sadr police on Friday.

A spokesperson for the police said that four armed bandits were fleeing after looting citizens near Jorray Pull on Satiana Road when a police party started chasing them. 

The fleeing dacoits opened fire on police and injured a police constable and a passerby. The police managed to arrest one accused, identified as Bilal. The dacoits attacked the po­lice party to get their accomplice released. One gunshot, fired by an accused hit Bilal, killing him on-the-spot, claimed the police. Later, the other dacoits fled the scene. The deceased was identified as a pro­claimed offender in more than nine cases of dacoity-cum-murder, at­tempt to murder and robberies. Sadr police have registered a case.

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi inaugurated the Quick Response Squad (QRS) and an e-po­lice station for addressing the traffic related issues in the city.

Addressing the ceremony here, he said it was the first-ever squad con­stituted in the city for immediate re­sponse in case of emergency and traf­fic problems on any road in the city.

