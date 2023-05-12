Dar rejects Moody’s claims about Pakistan’s default sans IMF bailout

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday has announced that Pakistan would not default whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves the loan programme or not. He said that rumours regarding Pakistan defaulting on its debt obligations should not be spread. “Whether [the deal with the] IMF is [there] or not, Pakistan will not default,” he said while addressing the ‘Islamabad Security Dialogue-2023’. He once again explained that Pakistan has met all prior actions of the IMF required for reviving the loan programme. “International politics based on injustice with Pakistan should be ended. Internationally, people are amazed at how Pakistan is managing,” he added. He further said that the country would have to repay $3.7 billion against previous loan in next two months, adding that Pakistan would fulfill all promises and make payments on time. He claimed that the government has made arrangements in this regard, as the country’s foreign exchange reserves are around $10 billion.

Ishaq Dar said that technical discussions with the IMF ended on February 9 and there was a ‘gap’ on the matter of the external account, he said. “If the IMF wants more time for the staff-level agreement, it can take it. The [external debt repayments] in May and June will be done on time,” he reiterated. He said that financing would be arranged for payments in the current fiscal year as friendly countries had promised help.

He criticized the economic policies of the previous government as the trade and budget deficits had swelled, foreign direct investment plunged, whereas, huge amount was borrowed and the circular debt grew to Rs 2,446 billion and public sector debt ballooned from Rs 25 trillion to Rs 44.5 trillion during the period 2018-22.