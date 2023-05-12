Friday, May 12, 2023
Detained PTI workers in Punjab reach 2790, Punjab police

Web Desk
11:08 PM | May 12, 2023
National

Punjab Police spokesperson said on Friday that the number of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in the province have reached 2790.

The arrested individuals were involved in violent protests following the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

The spokesperson added almost 152 police officers and personnel were injured due to the clashes between police and PTI protestors while adding 72 vehicles of the Punjab police were burned.

He added that those involved in attacking the security personnel were being identified and arrests were being made.

