Distt admin recovers 15,000 wheat bags

SIALKOT - The district adminis­tration on Friday re­covered 15,000 bags of wheat stored illegally by various dealers of Gala Mandi Sialkot.

According to a spokesperson here, As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar alongwith Teh­sildar and Civil Defence Officer made a sur­prise visit to the Gala Mandi, checked various godowns and seized 15,000 bags of wheat stored illegally.

The AC issued orders to the food department to immediately transfer the wheat bags to the local procurement cen­tre.

BODY OF YOUTH RECOVERED FROM CANAL

The Rescue 1122 re­covered the body of a youth from a canal near Bombanwala here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, a passer­by informed the Rescue 1122 that the body was floating in the canal.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to police station concerned. Lat­er, the youth was identi­fied as Tayyab Ghafoor.

OVERSEAS COMPLAINTS TO BE RESOLVED ON PRIORITY

Punjab Overseas Commission Director Asim Raza said that the Punjab government is­sued clear instructions to resolve the com­plaints of Pakistanis liv­ing abroad on priority.

While addressing the meeting of the District Overseas Pakistani Com­mittee here on Friday, he said that all resources were mobilised to re­solve the year-old griev­ances of overseas Paki­stanis. The meeting was informed that at present 93 complaints of over­seas were being worked on in the district, adding that reports were sought from the concerned of­ficers and departments in the light of which fur­ther action will be taken.

Asim Raza said that chief minister Punjab himself was the chair­man of the Overseas Commission and he di­rected the district com­mittee to hold a meeting after every fifteen days.

On the occasion, Ad­ditional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal, GAR Abdul Haye Bhatti and other offi­cers were also present.