Dollar crosses Rs300 mark in open market

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee has touched all-time low 298.9 against US dollar in interbank following uncertainty on political as well as economic fronts, which would further fuel the inflation rate and increase the volume of public debt of the country. The ongoing political turmoil in the wake of clashes that broke out in the country following the arrests of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has put pressure on the local currency, which is already depreciating from the last one year. The rupee has lost its value by Rs8.71 or three percent only on Thursday bringing the US dollar value to Rs298.9, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan. On the other hand, the US dollar for the first time has crossed Rs300 and reached to Rs301 against the local currency. The local currency is under pressure from the last couple of days. US Dollar thrashed Pakistani rupee in the interbank trading and reached Rs290 on Wednesday which was the all-time high in the trading history of the greenback, after a jump of Rs3.66 and later Rs5.16 amid the political instability.

Economic experts believed that main reasons behind the current currency depreciation are the ongoing political crisis and delay in the IMF’s loan programme. The country’s foreign exchange reserves are on the declining side amid delay in IMF’s programme.

“During the week ended on 05-May-2023, the SBP reserves decreased by US$ 74 million to $4,383.4 million due to external debt repayment,” SBP said on Thursday. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,990.4 million as of 05-May-2023. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 4,383.4 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,607.0 million.