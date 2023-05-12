Dozens of badminton players feature in National Games training camp 

LAHORE - The training camps of different Punjab teams were continued on the second day for the preparation of upcoming 34th National Games to be staged at Quetta from May 22, 2023. Dozens of male and female badminton players participated in camp training at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday where expert coaches imparted training to camp probables. The male and female badminton players also played practice matches to polish their game skills under the supervision of senior coaches Zareena Waqar and Tayyab Sohail. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail in a statement on Thursday directed the coaches and trainers of Punjab contingent to prepare their respective squads fully for the grand National Games event. “The top athletes from across the country will be participating in the 34th National Games and that’s why Punjab coaches need to impart professional training to their athletes. Punjab coaches should also fully focus on the diet plan and physical fitness of all athletes,” he added. Dr Asif Tufail further said that Punjab sports contingents will participate in Gymnastic, Baseball, Taekwondo, Cycling, Rugby, Tennis, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Judo, Karate, Squash, Archery, Athletics, Wrestling, Wushu, Badminton, Tug of War, Table Tennis and Weightlifting events during National Games.