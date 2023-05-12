Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Educational institutes in Punjab to remain closed today

Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    The Punjab Higher Educa­tion Department (HED) has announced the closure of all educational institutes’ schools, colleges and universities till May 12 tomorrow Friday. The department also postponed all the annual secondary school examinations to be held on May 11 (today) and 12 till fur­ther orders. Meanwhile the academic activities, includ­ing examinations, have been suspended for two days in the Bahawalpur region. Official sources in the education De­partment confirmed that aca­demic activities had been sus­pended at schools and a few other educational institutions for two days from May 11-12 in the wake of the recent situ­ation in Punjab province. They said that the holding of exami­nations had also been post­poned for two days or more in some educational institutions, adding that soon, a new sched­ule for examinations would be issued. The official sources further said that the Offices of Education Department and educational institutions, how­ever, would remain open on the 11th and 12th of May. They said that the staff of the Edu­cation Department would also continue participation in the professional training for elec­tions duties under the Election Commission.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023