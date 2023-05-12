Ethiopian embassy inaugurated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Misganu Arega, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, on Thursday officially inaugurated the Embassy of Ethiopia here amid the presence of Ambassadors and diplomatic community based in Islamabad.

Ambassador Misganu Arega and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar cut the ribbon together to inaugurate the embassy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ambassador Misganu Arega said opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad has marked a new history in the diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries. He also noted that the embassy had achieved a remarkable progress in a short period in advancing the two countries cooperation in a number of fields.

Apart from bilateral relations, Ambassador Misganu said Ethiopia considered Pakistan as a strategic partner in international issues such as climate change, immigration, security and terrorism. In her remarks, Hina Rabbani Khar said Ethiopia and Pakistan had common economic and development challenges that needed the two countries cooperation for their redressal.

The state minister also stressed that the opening of Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad would have a vital role in boosting Pakistan relations with Africa.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula said the establishment of the embassy in Islamabad showed that the Ethiopia government wanted to deepen its relation with Pakistan.

He also extended his appreciation to the government of Pakistan for its unreserved support to realize the opening of the Embassy of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Pakistan established their bilateral diplomatic relations in 1950s, he said, adding the major initiatives including inauguration of Ethiopian Airlines and the Embassy in Pakistan and visit of over 70 Pakistani businessmen to Ethiopia had changed the landscape of bilateral relations altogether.