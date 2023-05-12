Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Federal cabinet 'reviews' SC verdict in Imran Khan case

Federal cabinet 'reviews' SC verdict in Imran Khan case
Web Desk
12:57 PM | May 12, 2023
National

Prime Minister (PM) on Friday chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet to ‘review’ Supreme Court’s verdict in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan arrest case.

The federal cabinet is meeting to discuss the post-Imran Khan arrest situation and Supreme Court’s verdict that nullified his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case by NAB.

The meeting also discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation.

 The federal cabinet also approved decisions made by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

On Thursday, Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief arrest “illegal” minutes after PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Khan’s arrest by Rangers from inside courtroom “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023