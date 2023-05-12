Former MNAs among 70 booked in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Former MNAs among 70 lead­ers with workers were booked so far for blocking the Chenab bridge, in the wake of a protest against the arrest of Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

According to a police spokes­person, former lawmakers including Jamshed Dasti, Mu­hammad Ahmad Khan, former provincial minister Mansoor Ahmad Khan, and Bilal Khan among others were charged with breaking and violating law and order. Cases are registered on the report of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the City police station under sections 341, 427, 128, 148, and 149.

Different police teams are constituted as well to ar­rest the accused persons, the spokesperson said.

MINOR GIRL KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A minor girl was crushed to death in a road mishap at Chah Banaywala in premises of Khan­garh police station on Thursday. According to police sources, six-year-old Ariba Bibi daughter of Muhammad Aqeel Mastoi resi­dent of Mouza Qasba Janobi was playing outside the house her grandfather situated at Chah Banaywala. All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley loaded with sand crushed her under its wheel. The driver Liaqat Ali managed to escape from the scene; however, police con­cerned have registered a case against the driver after taking tractor trolley into custody.