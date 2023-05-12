Four arrested for torturing girl

PAKPATTAN - Police have arrested four persons for allegedly torturing a minor girl and then parading her naked in tehsil Pakpattan. According to the police, the suspects tortured the girl and later paraded her naked throughout the area. The suspects also recorded her video and uploaded it on social media. As the video got viral on social media, the police also swung into action and arrested four suspects The police further added that the suspects were arrested under the case registered by the girl’s father. The police claimed to have initiated an investigation and soon get to the core of this matter.