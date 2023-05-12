Germany approves tougher migration measures

BERLIN-Chancellor Olaf Scholz and heads of Germany’s 16 states have agreed on new measures to tackle soaring migration after crunch talks. In first four months of 2023, some 101,981 asylum applications were filed in Germany, an increase of 78 percent from the same period in 2022. Almost 218,000 applications were filed in Germany last year, highest number since 2015-16, with largest number of newcomers hailing from Syria and Afghanistan, followed by Turkiye and Iraq. In addition, more than a million people arrived from Ukraine in the wake of its conflict with Russia. In Wednesday’s agreement, modernisation of IT systems is due to help accelerate the processing of asylum applications, which currently takes 26 months on average, potentially speeding up the expulsions of those with unsuccessful bids.