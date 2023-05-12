Gold price slumps by Rs2700 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 2,700 to Rs 237,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 240,000 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,314 to Rs 203,447 from Rs 205,761 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 186,393 from Rs 188,615. The price of per tola silver and that of 10-gram silver closed at Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,657.75 respectively. The price of gold in the international market rose by $7 to close at $2,038 as compared to $2,031 last day, Association reported.