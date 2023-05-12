Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor briefed about development projects

Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Commissioner Bahawal­pur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Za­heer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Mu­hammad Abbas met with Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman here at Circuit House on Thursday. Com­missioner Bahawalpur briefed the Governor about the ongoing de­velopment projects and renovation of the city. RPO Bahawalpur informed about the steps taken to maintain the law and or­der situation. Governor directed officers to com­plete ongoing develop­ment projects on time so that people of the area can benefit from them.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1683782214.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023