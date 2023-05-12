Governor briefed about development projects

LAHORE - Commissioner Bahawal­pur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Za­heer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Mu­hammad Abbas met with Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman here at Circuit House on Thursday. Com­missioner Bahawalpur briefed the Governor about the ongoing de­velopment projects and renovation of the city. RPO Bahawalpur informed about the steps taken to maintain the law and or­der situation. Governor directed officers to com­plete ongoing develop­ment projects on time so that people of the area can benefit from them.