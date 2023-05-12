Friday, May 12, 2023
Govt committed to ensure polio-free Pakistan: PM

Govt committed to ensure polio-free Pakistan: PM
Our Staff Reporter
May 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD      -    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government is committed to rid Pakistan of polio and allout efforts would be made for this purpose. The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of the Rotary Foundation led by head of the International Polio Plus Committee Mike McGovern, which called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister lauded the services of Rotary International and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for eradicating polio from Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will continue to make his personal efforts under his own supervision until Pakistan is purged of polio disease. He said the government is ensuring foolproof security of polio workers.

The Prime Minister welcomed the establishment of residential projects by Rotary International for the 2022 flood victims.

He directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming anti-polio drive.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was informed that Rotary International and other partners have allocated 1.5 million dollars for the anti- polio campaign during the current year.

The Prime Minister was further informed about the current status of polio campaigns in the country saying that a special anti-polio drive is being launched in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Our Staff Reporter

