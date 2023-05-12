Govt making best arrangements for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

KHANEWAL - The Government of Pakistan is mak­ing the best arrangements for the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia on the oc­casion of Hajj-2023. Hajj training is also a link in the same chain so that the pilgrims do not face any problem in performing Hajj which is the most important element of Islam.

These views were expressed by Joint Secretary Religious Affairs Ahmad Nadeem Khan and Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar while ad­dressing the left-over training ses­sion for Hajj pilgrims, who missed the regular Hajj training for any rea­son, held at the State Bank of Paki­stan Auditorium.

In this leftover training, 450 men and women pilgrims from different cities participated.

Director of Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar further said that the Minis­try of Religious Affairs has decided to give 100% training to the Hajj pilgrims, because training of Hajj pilgrims is mandatory for all, so far 96% of the training target has been completed, while the remain­ing pilgrims will be trained in the Hajj Camp while handing over them passports and documents.