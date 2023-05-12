Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while, hot in southern parts during the last twelve hours.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind thunderstorm is likely at few places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nine degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh one and Shopian and Baramulla ten degree centigrade.