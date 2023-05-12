IHC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan till May 17

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) single bench on Friday barred authorities from arresting former prime minister Imran Khan in any new case registered against him after May 9.

IHC single bench Mian Gul Hassan heard Imran Khan’s plea and barred authorities from arresting him in any new case till May 17. The single bench also orders authorities to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.

A two-member special division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Imtiaz, who presided over the hearing, approved Imran Khan’s bail in Al-Qadir case for two weeks.

The IHC also issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and directed the anti-graft watchdog to submit reply in the next hearing.

Today’s hearing

As the hearing resumed today, Imran’s counsel Haris contended before the court that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) action against the former PM was illegal.

“PTI came to know through the media that the inquiry has been converted into an investigation,” Haris maintained and added that the manner in which the inquiry was converted into an investigation, the aim was to “arrest Imran immediately”.

Haris further informed the court that a notice was sent to him on March 2 to which he replied,” he said, adding that in his reply, he informed NAB that the notice was not sent as per the requirements of the NAB Ordinance.

After hearing arguments, the IHC then accepted Imran’s bail plea for two-weeks and also instructed the NAB prosecutor general and Imran’s lawyers to be prepared at the next hearing.

Imran Khan fears his arrest again

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he might be arrested again by the authorities. Naeem Haider Panjhota while talking to newsmen outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), said Imran Khan has again expressed his concern about his arrest.

Panjhota said that neither lawyers are being allowed to enter the courtroom, and calling an extra contingent of police indicated they want to arrest me, he added.

Later in his informal talk at the Islamabad High Court, Khan said there was no reason to arrest him as he was in the court for bail. “I was abducted from the court.”

Khan said he feels as Martial Law has been declared in the country.

PTI chief arrives at IHC amid tight security

Earlier, the PTI chief appeared before Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case amid tight security.

Imran Khan’s lawyers had filed four additional pleas which urged the court to club all the cases against Imran. The petitioner also urged the court to direct authorities to provide details of the cases registered against the PTI chairman.

Extraordinary security arrangements were put in place in the capital during Imran Khan’s appearance at the high court. Police and Frontier Corps (FC) troops are deployed outside the IHC.

Containers have been placed near police lines on the Srinagar Highway and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials has been deployed under the Faizabad Bridge, Srinagar Highway and Police Lines.

On the other hand, the PTI said that “peaceful” supporters would gather at the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad’s G-13 to express solidarity with the ex-premier. The party also said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that authorities would arrest Imran again.

“If (Khan) gets bail from the High Court, we will wait for the cancellation of bail and arrest him again,” Sanaullah told private tv.

SC terms arrest ‘unlawful’

A day earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

The three-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah along with the CJP, while hearing the former prime minister’s plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, termed Imran Khan’s arrest from IHC premises “illegal” and ordered his immediate release.

“Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan at a hearing in the capital Islamabad on Thursday.

The apex court ordered Imran Khan to stay at the Police Lines Guest House but not as a prisoner and directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure the former PM’s security. He was directed to appear in Islamabad High Court Friday morning.

Since being ousted from office last April, Khan has waged a tempestuous campaign for snap elections and fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan’s government and powerful military who he blames for pulling him from power.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging PTI chief’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.