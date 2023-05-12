Friday, May 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran asks supporters to gear up for 'peaceful' protest

Imran asks supporters to gear up for 'peaceful' protest
Web Desk
10:18 PM | May 12, 2023
National

As the gunshots were heard in G-11 and G-13 sectors ahead of PTI chief Imran Khan’s departure from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after getting bails on Friday, security was beefed up.

On the other hand, Mr Khan, while giving a 15-minute ultimatum to the law enforcers to ensure his security clearance from the IHC, said if security was not cleared, he would announce future course of action.

Police said firing was also heard around H-11 Srinagar Highway, the exit from Islamabad to Lahore. "Police have started a search operation to find the attackers," police stated.

Meanwhile, Islamabad IGP reached the court to meet Mr Khan in person. Mr Khan said he would record a statement after the meeting, sources said.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said, "As Mr Khan's personal security guards took their way to the IHC, an attempt was made to arrest them. Harrasing Mr Khan despite bails is indicating toward some danger".

 Police said that security could not be cleared yet. "No loss of life was reported in these incidents," police stated.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Sources said police did not allow Mr Khan to leave the premises of the IHC as the firing was continued.

PTI lawyer Salman Safdar said PTI chief Imran Khan expressed his concerns over the firing adding that if Mr Khan had been granted relief by the court, why gunshots were being fired. “Mr Khan wants to leave for Lahore,” he added.

Mr Khan wanted to record a video statement before leaving but internet disruption was not letting him do so, he said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023