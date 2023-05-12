Imran asks supporters to gear up for 'peaceful' protest

As the gunshots were heard in G-11 and G-13 sectors ahead of PTI chief Imran Khan’s departure from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after getting bails on Friday, security was beefed up.

On the other hand, Mr Khan, while giving a 15-minute ultimatum to the law enforcers to ensure his security clearance from the IHC, said if security was not cleared, he would announce future course of action.

Police said firing was also heard around H-11 Srinagar Highway, the exit from Islamabad to Lahore. "Police have started a search operation to find the attackers," police stated.

Meanwhile, Islamabad IGP reached the court to meet Mr Khan in person. Mr Khan said he would record a statement after the meeting, sources said.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said, "As Mr Khan's personal security guards took their way to the IHC, an attempt was made to arrest them. Harrasing Mr Khan despite bails is indicating toward some danger".

Police said that security could not be cleared yet. "No loss of life was reported in these incidents," police stated.

Sources said police did not allow Mr Khan to leave the premises of the IHC as the firing was continued.

PTI lawyer Salman Safdar said PTI chief Imran Khan expressed his concerns over the firing adding that if Mr Khan had been granted relief by the court, why gunshots were being fired. “Mr Khan wants to leave for Lahore,” he added.

Mr Khan wanted to record a video statement before leaving but internet disruption was not letting him do so, he said.