Imran decides to stay in Bani Gala tonight

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is set to move to his residence in Bani Gala and preparations were being made in the regard.

The former prime minister will stay at his Bani Gala residence tonight (Friday) following a suggestion from PTI lawyers, who deemed it more suitable after the recent court orders.

PTI lawyers stated that staying in Islamabad after the court order would be the best course of action.

Imran Khan will travel directly from the Islamabad High Court to his residence in Bani Gala. The court has ordered that Imran Khan cannot be arrested in any case registered across the country until Monday.

Imran Khan will leave the court and head to Bani Gala after the court issues the written order.