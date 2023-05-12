Imran Khan fears he will be arrested again

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday said he might be arrested again by the authorities.

Naeem Haider Panjhota while talking to newsmen outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), said Imran Khan has again expressed his concern about his arrest.

Panjhota said Khan while talking to him said to the media, neither lawyers are being allowed to enter the courtroom, and calling an extra contingent of police indicates they want to arrest me, he added.

Later in his informal talk at the Islamabad High Court, Khan said there was no reason to arrest him as he was in the court for bail. “I was abducted from the court.”

Khan said he feels as Martial Law has been declared in the country.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday termed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.