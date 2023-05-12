Friday, May 12, 2023
Increasing child labour in Pakistan  

May 12, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Children in all provinces of Pakistan are being exploited socially, morally, mentally, and physically due to child labor, which is toxic and harmful to the progress of both youth and the nation. According to estimates, the highest rate of child labor was noted in the Punjab province, where 1.9 million children are classified as child laborers. Along with Punjab, the number of child laborers in the Frontier Province (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) was one million, while in the province of Sindh it was 298,000, and in Balochistan the number was 14,000. This shows that the majority of children in Pakistan are victims of child labor. The major causes of child labor are poverty, illiteracy, and the high cost of education, among others.

To prevent child labor, organizations like The International Labor Organization (ILO) and SPARC must work effectively to save children from the curse of child labor. The government should also help to reduce poverty so that parents are not forced to send their children to work.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED

Turbat.

